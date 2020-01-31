Fifty jobs to be created at East Yorkshire business park

Plans for a £4m business park in East Yorkshire have been given the go ahead in a move which is set to create 50 jobs.

Broadhelm Venture has gained permission to develop a further phase of its 22-acre Broadhelm Business Park that will see the creation of 24,300 sq ft of light industrial warehouse and trade counter space.

Work is set to begin in the summer of 2020 and will create up to 50 new jobs for the local area, across construction and local supply chain, as well as new positions with occupiers.

Additional occupiers currently on Broadhelm Business Park are Howdens and Pocklington Services. The Business Park adjoins the arterial A1079 between York and Hull on the periphery of Pocklington.

Ed Harrowsmith, a director at York-based Helmsley Group, said: “The previous phases of the development have really taken off, with lots of interest from both local and national businesses. This success has paved the way for the next phase which will see us being able to offer even more occupier and employment opportunities.

“As a Yorkshire business, ensuring the work we do supports the local economy and employment markets is really important to us, so it has been pleasing to work with local companies from construction partners to site occupiers, to ensure that the site is a success.”