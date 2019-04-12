Final call for young people to apply to the Printing Charity’s Print Futures Awards 2019

The Printing Charity has issued a final call for entries to this year’s Print Futures Awards, which look to help young people progress in the print-related industries.

The awards are grants of up to £1,500 open to UK residents aged 18 to 30 years, supporting workplace skills and routes into employment in the UK printing, paper, packaging, publishing, and graphic arts sector.

The charity wants to hear from apprentices and those studying for NVQs in UK print-related organisations, people already working in UK print-related organisations looking to develop their workplace skills and those completing a recognised UK qualification and intending to take their first print-related role in the sector in 2019.

Neil Lovell, chief executive of the Printing Charity, said: “We have had some great applications already and each year we do a shout-out before the closing date to remind people that there’s still time to apply.

“It’s an easy online application, asking people to show us a clear plan with costings of how a grant will help them progress in their career.”

The closing date for applications is midnight on April 29.

To apply online visit www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/print-futures-awards/