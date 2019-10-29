Find out how Huddersfield law firm Ridley & Hall is growing its empire in Leeds

THE fast-growing Yorkshire law firm Ridley & Hall said it had put in a “strong performance” with revenue increasing by almost 21 per cent over the last financial year.

The Huddersfield-based firm saw its revenues rise from £2.4m for the year ending June 30, 2018 to £2.9m in its latest financial year. The firm opened an office in Leeds in 2018 and Pontefract this year as part of its expansion plans.

The 71-strong team serves clients in Yorkshire and across the UK, and its specialisms include family, private client and property law.

Emma Pearmaine, the managing director of Ridley & Hall, said: “We have had a really busy 12 months across all our practice areas with property performing particularly strongly – turnover increased by 31 per cent in residential work and by 21 per cent in commercial.

“Our family team also saw revenues grow by 18 per cent and private client rose by 10 per cent.”

Ms Pearmaine added: “As well as investing in our IT and processes to help us operate as efficiently as possible, over the last year we have also spent time developing our career progression plans. For the first time, we have appointed associates, introduced a formal process for partner applications and opened up both associate and partner applications to non-lawyers within the team. We are well aware of the importance of our people and we have already seen a number of them benefitting from these new opportunities.”

Over the last year, solicitor Laura Milburn and personal assistant Nicky Butterworth were both promoted to associates in the care team and solicitor Ashley Sowerby became an associate in residential property.

HR (human resources) and operations manager Tracey Armitage, solicitor Vicky Ridge and solicitor David Amies, who specialises in commercial property, all became partners. Ridley & Hall also awarded training contracts to three paralegals.

Ms Pearmaine added “We have also been realising our ambition of taking our offering further afield.

“This is already having a positive impact with the Leeds office we opened last year contributing 16 per cent of this year’s revenues, and we expect our new Pontefract office announced in September to add to our success.”