Find out how the future of this famous Harrogate business has been secured

The future of a popular stationery and fine writing shop in Harrogate has been secured after it was taken over by new owners.

Jespers of Harrogate has been a fixture in the town centre since 1901, passing through four generations of the same family. However, its future looked uncertain after the family announced their retirement from the business in April.

Now, new owners are set to take the firm in to a new era. They are the Yorkshire-based Morris and Vickers families who have owned businesses in a variety of sectors, including stationery and office supplies.

One of the new owners, Morgan Morris, said: “I’ve lived in Harrogate for about 14 years and have shopped in Jespers many times, so I’m delighted to be able to ensure its future. Our aim is to keep doing what Jespers have been doing so well for decades.”

He added: “We’re hoping to continue to appeal to their loyal customer base by retaining all the current ranges of fine writing, stationery, gifts, arts and crafts.

“At the same time, we’ll be introducing different products to reach new customers as well, particularly a younger audience and people looking for high-quality gifts.”

Former managing director Peter Jesper will return to the business on a part-time basis as he takes on a consultancy role focused on his fine writing specialism and extensive knowledge of luxury stationery brands.

He said: “I’m delighted to be involved with Jespers as the company moves forward into a new chapter in its history. One of the main joys for me over the years has been the satisfaction of providing a great service, so I’m looking forward to maintaining long-established and valued relationships with Jespers’ customers and suppliers.

“Since we announced in April our intentions to retire, the interest from the local community in the future of both our family and the business has been huge. We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received and we hope everyone is as excited as we are that Jespers of Harrogate will be continuing and developing in the future.”

Peter’s father, Charles Jesper, added: “Jespers has been in my family for 118 years and we’ve been overwhelmed with the many good wishes we’ve received from people in Harrogate and beyond. I’m delighted that the business is being handed on to a team that’s going to respect the company’s history and values, including our reputation for outstanding customer service. As a family, we are also extremely pleased for the staff at the shop who will continue in their roles as normal. I’d like to

wish the new owners every success for the future.”