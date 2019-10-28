Find out who has taken the helm at the Leeds-based thebigword group

A YORKSHIRE-based global language services company has appointed a new chief executive to speed up its growth.

Larry Gould, chairman of thebigword group, has announced that his son Joshua Gould will take the helm as the company’s group CEO.

Larry Gould said: “2020 will be the 40th year since I founded the company and now is the time I believe to pass on the day to day running to the next generation.

“The growth opportunities for thebigword are remarkable and I am eager to find out what the next 40 years holds for the business.”

To accelerate growth, the company recently opened a new operations centre in Pune, India, as well as a technology centre of excellence in Hyderabad.

Joshua Gould has worked in thebigword group for more than 15 years. He was previously CEO of the group subsidiary, TBW Global.

TBW Global offers a range of services that ensure defence and security organisations around the globe can increae the scale of their operations.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Joshua Gould said: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead thebigword through its next stage of expansion.

“Having worked in the company for over 15 years, I understand the industry and our clients and will ensure that thebigword delivers on its robust growth strategy.”

thebigword group is a global language services company comprising thebigword, TBW Global and Gould Tech Solutions.

The Leeds-based company is one of the top 15 language service providers globally. It is the largest interpreting services provider in Europe and is also ranked fourth in the world.

TBW Global, the group’s defence company, provides defence and multilingual communication services to NATO member countries and customers.