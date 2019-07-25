Find out why this major development in Leeds city centre is attracting big corporate names

Yorkshire House and Hub in the heart of Leeds city centre have secured significant lettings with the help of global property consultancy Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield.

The IT recruitment company Corecom Consulting and cosmetic company Hairburst have each taken 2,820 sq ft of prime Grade A office space in the recently refurbished Yorkshire Hub.

This £2.5 million modernisation programme of the Yorkshire House and Hub, has been undertaken by UK developers FORE Partnership.

The 83,000 sq ft, seven-storey building, which dominates Greek Street and East Parade in the heart of the professional and financial core of the city, provides office suites that range from 2,500 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft with rents in the region of £24.50 per sq ft.

Jonathan Sanderson, Managing Director at Corecom Consulting, said: “As a high-growth business, we’ve outgrown our City Square HQ in Leeds, opting for the innovative and collaborative working space that the Yorkshire Hub provides.

“We recruit technology professionals for growing, established and very high-profile companies in the City and it’s important to us that we can collaborate more closely with the digital community in Leeds and Yorkshire. The space will enable us to do this and allow us to execute our plan to grow our Leeds team to over 40 employees.”

Elizabeth Ridler, office agency partner with Knight Frank in Leeds, who are jointly marketing the building with Cushman and Wakefield, commented: “The arrival of award- winning, fast growing companies like Corecom and Hairburst at Yorkshire Hub is a resounding endorsement of the stunning refurbishment of this very special building.

“The £2.5 million refurbishment places the development at the very top of the quality Leeds office market. At the same time, there are an exceptional number of amenities available in the immediate vicinity of the newly-pedestrianised Greek Street including All Bar One, Neighbourhood, The Alchemist and San Carlo.”