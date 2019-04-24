Firms in East Yorkshire urged to ‘Get Caked’ for charity

Businesses are being encouraged to take part in one of the county’s muddiest challenges for charity.

Dove House Hospice is looking for people who are prepared to tackle five miles of obstacles on a course in the grounds of Sledmere House, near Driffield, on June 23.Anita Brien, Events Coordinator for Dove House Hospice, said: “‘Get Caked!’ is the perfect challenge for companies to take part in this June.

“We want teams from businesses large and small to sign-up for the chance to climb over, jump through and crawl under natural and man-made obstacles.”

To enter visit https://www.dovehouse.org.uk/events-challenges/challenges-events/get-caked