Yorkshire’s first Six by Nico branch will be hosting its grand opening next week in Leeds - here is a first look into the new restaurant.

Six by Nico is located on East Parade, just opposite Greek Street in Leeds City Centre and the restaurant is already attracting a lot of buzz from locals, with 300 people booked in for Saturday, July 1, 2023 alone and more than 5,500 people booked in for the next six weeks.

Six by Nico chef and owner, Nico Simeone told The Yorkshire Post that a rooftop terrace is already in the works, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leeds is also one of only a few branches with a bar.

The chef expressed his excitement ahead of the grand opening.

“I’m over the moon. It’s been quite amazing to see [the restaurant] is so well received; we’ve got over 6,000 pre-booked for the first six weeks,” Nico said.

“The engagement online has been amazing along with the excitement. I’m really happy with the way the venue has turned out.

“Now it’s up to us to make sure our guests have the best experience possible.”

