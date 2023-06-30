All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

First look inside Yorkshire’s first Six by Nico restaurant in Leeds ahead of its grand opening next week

Yorkshire’s first Six by Nico branch will be hosting its grand opening next week in Leeds - here is a first look into the new restaurant.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

Six by Nico is located on East Parade, just opposite Greek Street in Leeds City Centre and the restaurant is already attracting a lot of buzz from locals, with 300 people booked in for Saturday, July 1, 2023 alone and more than 5,500 people booked in for the next six weeks.

Six by Nico chef and owner, Nico Simeone told The Yorkshire Post that a rooftop terrace is already in the works, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leeds is also one of only a few branches with a bar.

The chef expressed his excitement ahead of the grand opening.

“I’m over the moon. It’s been quite amazing to see [the restaurant] is so well received; we’ve got over 6,000 pre-booked for the first six weeks,” Nico said.

“The engagement online has been amazing along with the excitement. I’m really happy with the way the venue has turned out.

“Now it’s up to us to make sure our guests have the best experience possible.”

The view of the entrance of Six by Nico.

1. Six by Nico

The view of the entrance of Six by Nico. Photo: Six by Nico

Photo Sales
Restaurant menu at the bar.

2. Six by Nico

Restaurant menu at the bar. Photo: Six by Nico

Photo Sales
The bar at Six by Nico.

3. Six by Nico

The bar at Six by Nico. Photo: Six by Nico

Photo Sales
Paintings were displayed on the wall.

4. Six by Nico

Paintings were displayed on the wall. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireLeeds