Fish and chips shop hits the Far East to capitalise on demand

A fish and chips business from Yorkshire has expanded into China after becoming popular with tourists from the Far East.

Scotts Fish & Chips at Bilborough, near York, has now been joined by sister-venue Scotts Chengdu.

Scotts owner Tony Webster has signed a collaboration deal with a consortium of Chinese businessmen, led by Jimmy Yu, to open Scotts in the city, which is the capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Mr Webster said: “At the beginning of last year we decided to tap into the Chinese tourist market and teamed up with Chinese national Will Zhuang to help promote the venue to Chinese tour groups in China planning UK visits.

“Because of this, and the number of Chinese tour parties visiting us, we grabbed local, national and international headlines, including in the Chinese state media.

“This led to an approach by Jimmy and his partners, keen to replicate our business in their country.

“I’m delighted to say Scotts Chengdu is now open for business and serving fish and chips to a city of seven million people.

“Jimmy and I have formed a great working partnership and we are both really excited about this venture.

“We are very hopeful this will be the first of a chain of Scotts Fish & Chips across China and the Far East.

“Later this month, I will be making my first visit to our Chinese chippy, which I’m very much looking forward to. Whilst the restaurant certainly has a space-age look to it, the fish and chips are very Scotts.”

Mr Yu said: “I am very happy to introduce Scotts Fish & Chips Restaurant to Chengdu, China, and introduce traditional British food to Chinese diners.

“Chinese customers can now enjoy the authentic British taste here, at Scotts, Chengdu Taikoo Li, replicating the original Yorkshire recipe and creating one of the best fish and chips in China.”

Mr Yu, who was born in Hong Kong, added that “this is the ‘golden age’’ of cross nation partnerships in this global business era”.