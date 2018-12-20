Fishing Republic sinks into administration

Retailer Fishing Republic has collapsed into administration after failing to raise emergency funding, endangering more than 100 jobs.

The company, which has 14 stores across the UK, has appointed Leonard Curtis to carry out the process.

Last month, Fishing Republic was plunged into crisis after major investors pulled their backing from the business and the firm scrambled to raise cash. The company employs about 115 people, mostly part-time staff.

Shares in the company, which is listed on London’s junior market, will now be cancelled.

Before its collapse, Leonard Curtis had received indicative offers from parties interested in acquiring Fishing Republic’s assets, but no update was provided on this front on Thursday.

Fishing Republic posted its latest set of results at the end of September, with interim pre-tax losses widening to £2.5 million from £117,544 after revenue fell to £3.4 million from £4.1 million.

At the time, Fishing Republic said the company was in a year of transition and the results reflected the challenging period, including the very difficult trading backdrop.

The company said that, after a comprehensive review of operations,restructuring of the business was ongoing and the senior management team had been strengthened.

In September, Fishing Republic said that its principal website had been upgraded and relaunched in May. A new distribution centre was opened and became operational in April.

Its main rival Angling Direct, which also trades on the Alternative Investments Market (AIM), has expanded aggressively this year, which has eaten into Fishing Republic’s market share. In October, shares in Fishing Republic were suspended after the firm warned that major investors had pulled their support.

Andrew Poxon and Julien Irving of Leonard Curtis Recovery Limited have been appointed as joint administrators of Fishing Republic plc.

The company also announced that Northland Capital Partners Limited has resigned as nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, Fishing Republic revealed that it was developing its e-commerce, logistics and merchandising operations following a review.

In recent years, Fishing Republic had expanded rapidly as it aimed to cash in on the growing popularity of fishing as a hobby.