Fishing tackle firm opens new store in Yorkshire

Angling Direct, the UK's biggest fishing tackle and equipment retailer, has opened a new store in Barnsley.

The group said the latest store opening brings the total number of Angling Direct stores across the UK to 33 and will strengthen the group’s presence across the UK.

The new store, a former fishing tackle outlet, is located in Darfield and has been completely renovated throughout.

The firm said the store is ideally situated in a hugely popular fishing area with a large and passionate angling community, surrounded by lakes and other river venues.

It will cater for a wide range of angling disciplines and the firm said it will provide "excellent service from local and knowledgeable staff".

The new store will create four full-time positions and one part-time.

Angling Direct's chief executive Darren Bailey said: "We are excited to have opened our latest store in Barnsley, which supports the recent opening of the Rotherham store.

"The new store offers products for all disciplines across this very enthusiastic angling community.

“As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling."

In a trading update, the firm said it achieved a record performance during the Black Friday week, which ran from November 25 to December 2, with total sales up 11 per cent to £1.86m.

During this period, Angling Direct supplied 5,868 new customers, with Black Friday transactions up 29 per cent to 18,204.

Profit during the Black Friday period rose 50 per cent on last year due to the company’s selective approach towards discounting items, with a 10per cent maximum discount being applied across the core product ranges.

The company said it is trading in line with market expectations and the management team is confident that it will continue to deliver growth through the second half of the year.

“We are delighted to report that trading remains strong, which is due to recent store openings, enhanced operational performances both in store and online, and our targeted approach towards Black Friday, which resulted in a record performance," said Mr Bailey.