Good morning from Greg Wright, the Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Around six million insurance policyholders are not getting a good deal, according to the City regulator.

Approved Food has welcomed plans by a major manufacturer to change the wording on food expiry labels, making it clearer that goods past their ‘best before’ date are still perfectly good to eat.

Bob Dudley is to step down as chief executive of BP, it has been confirmed today.

Law firm Pinsent Masons is to support Opera North’s award-winning music education programme “In Harmony Opera North“ over the next three years.

Here are the Yorkshire firms making the biggest contribution to the UK's economy

