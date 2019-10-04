Good morning from Greg Wright, the Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.
Around six million insurance policyholders are not getting a good deal, according to the City regulator.
Approved Food has welcomed plans by a major manufacturer to change the wording on food expiry labels, making it clearer that goods past their ‘best before’ date are still perfectly good to eat.
>The Yorkshire firm declaring war on food waste
Bob Dudley is to step down as chief executive of BP, it has been confirmed today.
>Industry veteran to retire
Law firm Pinsent Masons is to support Opera North’s award-winning music education programme “In Harmony Opera North“ over the next three years.
>Law firm supports young talent
Here are the Yorkshire firms making the biggest contribution to the UK's economy
