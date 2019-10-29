GOOD morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five Yorkshire business stories to start your day.

A luxury cashmere retailer whose jumpers have been worn in the last two James Bond films has become an official brand partner for the next film and launched an exclusive 007 cashmere collection inspired by 50 years of the British spy.

ONE of the UK’s most respected commentators on European Union affairs has warned businesses that they must not “take their foot off the gas pedal” with planning for a no deal Brexit.

Henry Boot has entered into a joint venture to pursue a strategic land opportunity in the Midlands as it continues to grow its land pipeline for new residential and commercial development.

There has been little change in UK house price growth this month, according to new data from Nationwide Building Society.

Google's parent company reported a revenue increase of 20% as the technology giant hailed its "strong growth" in its latest financial results.

