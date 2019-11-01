Five Yorkshire business stories to start your day

Have your say

GOOD morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Swedish firm Volta Trucks is collaborating with Yorkshire-based Magtec to develop a new range of electric trucks which will help to reduce air and sound pollution.

Read more

>Tech start-up joins forces with Yorkshire firm

Plastics firm Carclo today said it had faced an "extremely challenging year" in which one of its main businesses delivered a poor financial performance.

Read more

>Carclo's latest results

The chief executive of mobile phone technology firm Filtronic has resigned, it was revealed today.

Read more

>Filtronic's CEO resigns

Train operator Grand Central has revealed more details of investment in a number of stations across Yorkshire.

Read more

>Investment plans revealed

A group of MPs is calling for a suspension of the loan charge to stop people “being rushed into life-changing decisions”.

Read more

>HMRC are backing people into a corner, say MPs