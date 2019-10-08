Five Yorkshire business stories you must read today

EasyJet's chief executive Johan Lundgren Picture: PA wire
Good morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has dropped its £32 billion takeover approach for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE).

Read more

>Takeover approach is dropped
Easyjet today said it had delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter after it experienced robust demand following strikes at British Airways and Ryanair.

>Trading update from airline
Yorkshire needs to build a forum to connect digital firms with investors who are looking to back the technology giants of the future, according to the man who turned Sky Betting & Gaming into a global force.

>Interview with Richard Flint
Jamie Savile is on a mission to revive a deserted corner of Yorkshire as he modernises his family’s estate. But does it make financial sense? asks Lizzie Murphy.

>Our latest business profile
Pizza Express has hired financial advisers ahead of crunch talks with creditors over the restaurant group's debts of £665m.

>Pizza firm in the spotlight