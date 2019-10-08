Five Yorkshire business stories you must read today

Good morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has dropped its £32 billion takeover approach for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE).

Easyjet today said it had delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter after it experienced robust demand following strikes at British Airways and Ryanair.

Yorkshire needs to build a forum to connect digital firms with investors who are looking to back the technology giants of the future, according to the man who turned Sky Betting & Gaming into a global force.

Jamie Savile is on a mission to revive a deserted corner of Yorkshire as he modernises his family’s estate. But does it make financial sense? asks Lizzie Murphy.

Pizza Express has hired financial advisers ahead of crunch talks with creditors over the restaurant group's debts of £665m.

