Flaunt Digital Studios set to boost growth of Leeds-based agency

A fast growing Yorkshire digital agency has launched its own video production service as part of a strategy to win more clients in the UK and overseas.

Leeds-based digital agency Flaunt Digital has created Flaunt Digital Studios, which will be run by a team that has already worked with leading brands such as Nike, Marks & Spencer and Protein World.

Flaunt is one of the first digital agencies in Yorkshire to offer a video service alongside standard marketing services such as website development.

Lee Fuller, Flaunt Digital’s chief executive, said “Having worked in a variety of digital agencies, I’ve learnt a lot about how the industry works.

“One of the things we noticed was the gap in the market for video.

“We knew that video was going to be a key part of our service offering in the years to come and it’s really exciting to finally get this part of the business going.”

Mr Fuller added: “It’s an interesting time for the Flaunt team, coming off the back of a successful year where we experienced record growth. We’ve had the opportunity to work with some incredible clients such as The New York Times, and we hope the launch of Flaunt Digital Studios will only open up more opportunities like this”

More than a third of online activity is spent watching video and this figure is only going to multiply over the next few years, said Mr Fuller.

He added: “Video is becoming a must-have for any business and we’re eager to show just how much of a difference it can make.

“One of the great things about video is that you can use it as the lead for your whole content marketing strategy.

“One piece of video content can be re-purposed across dozens of different platforms.

“From transcribing it for your on-site blog, to pulling out teasers for your social media channels, your options really are endless.”

Flaunt is based inside a mill which has been turned into a production studio with 7,500 sq ft of creative space, including two large studios. The new studio will use hi-tech cameras and drones. It can also be used for building sets because it has access to a wide range of props.