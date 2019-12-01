Former accountant launches wish-list website

A former chartered accountant has launched a wish-list website and app which she hopes will transform how consumers shop and share gift ideas.

Swishforit, set up by mother-of-two Trina Scott-Priestley, from Richmond, North Yorkshire, has already formed more than 50 affiliate partnerships with Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and Waterstones, brands Decléor, Emma Bridgewater and Crew, as well as leisure groups and niche websites.

The business allows online users to create, organise and share personal shopping lists.

Ms Scott-Priestley said: “We live in a digital era where we search online for everything and anything, from clothes and gifts, to homewares, wellbeing products and holidays.

“However, we don’t always have the immediate funds or buying need to make those purchases and that’s where Swishforit comes in.”

She added: “Technology has brought shoppers convenience and choice, Swishforit allows them to shop-savvy by browsing and organising multiple retail options in one place.”

Swishforit’s launch comes after figures show that one in every five pounds was spent through the internet last year.

Within 20 years, up to 95 per cent of retail purchases are expected to be made online.

Ms Scott-Priestley spotted a gap in the market for a more convenient shopping and gifting site while working as a chartered accountant for a multinational IT company.

She spent a number of years understanding the market and researching the competition, and for the past 12 months has worked full time to develop Swishforit.

The platform enables retailers to use the Swishforit feature button to allow their customers the flexibility and convenience of using a wish-list function.

Ms Scott-Priestley said: “This will go some way to help with the huge loss of sales through abandoned baskets, giving shoppers an alternative option to save items they are considering and giving retailers a better chance of securing the sale down the line.”

Swishforit has also includes features beyond list building, such as an inspiration section, a group gifting function allowing people to pool their funds, and a diary for key dates and occasions.

Ms Scott-Priestley added: “I know the business has incredible, scalable potential and I am going to make Swishforit something people simply can’t live without.”