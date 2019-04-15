Former Finn associate director Julia Cross launches her own PR firm

A former PR associate director has launched her own agency after spending a decade at Leeds-based firm Finn.

Julia Cross’s PR consultancy will specialise in food and drink, homes and interiors and lifestyle brands.

She said: “PR can be a daunting discipline and I want to cut the jargon and make PR more accessible.

“The start-up and entrepreneurial movement we’re seeing in the business world is showing no sign of slowing down and whilst people are taking the plunge and having the confidence to realise their dreams, they don’t have always the budget for business support straight away.”