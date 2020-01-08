Former Harrogate Advertiser headquarters to be transformed into offices that look and feel ‘more like a spa’

Plans to transform a former newspaper headquarters into a office development that will look and feel ‘more like a spa’ have been unveiled.

No.1 Cardale Park was opened by Princess Diana in 1991 as the home of Ackrill Newspapers, then owner of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, with printing and production on site.

Now the building is undergoing a refurbishment programme to create an eco-friendly business centre with health and wellbeing designed in.

The four-phase development will create workspace for up to 350 people. Phase one, which launches in the spring, will include 13 ground floor offices, 10 co-working desks, meeting rooms, reception, a kitchen area, shower facilities and a café. There will be low energy LED lighting throughout and Fairtrade coffee on tap.

Business centre manager Brittany Chadwick said: “A healthy body and state of mind are key to performance in the workplace which is why we have incorporated indoor and outdoor planting and relaxation space, a professional yoga studio and natural light into the design.”

She added: “We believe modern workplaces should support wellness goals, which is why the whole look and feel of 1 Cardale Park will be more like a spa than an office.”

The offices are being marketed by FSS. Commercial manager Adam Crawfurd-Porter said interest was already high. He added: “(It) represents a ground-breaking step change for Harrogate’s commercial property market.”