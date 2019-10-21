Former Persimmon CEO Jeff Fairburn returns to public eye

The former chief executive of Persimmon Jeff Fairburn has spoken in public for the first time since his controversial departure from the firm.

Mr Fairburn spoke to more than 40 leading influential individuals from the real estate industry at the Walker Morris Future of Living Dinner.

Over dinner Jeff shared stories from his career and spoke openly about the obstacles he had overcome, the challenges in the sector more generally and of how businesses need to continually adapt and change to meet new regulation and support progressive strategies.

Mr Fairburn joined the FTSE 100 house builder Persimmon in 1989 and went on to build an immensely successful career with the company, becoming CEO in 2013.

During his tenure Mr Fairburn made Persimmon Yorkshire's largest PLC.

However he left the firm earlier this year over a row over his pay.

Jeremy Moore, Head of the Real Estate Group said: “On behalf of Walker Morris and everyone who attended the dinner, I’d like to offer our gratitude to Jeff for leading an insightful and entertaining discussion last night. It was a privilege to be able to share in the experiences of someone who has had such a varied and interesting career in our sector.

"The dinner is a key part of the added value that we seek to provide our clients and contacts in this sector.

"The guests were unanimous in their appreciation for the importance of this type of event which allows confidential and open discussion under the Chatham House Rules.

"It was fantastic to see the vibrant buzz of animated conversation as a wide range of people from very different professional backgrounds and a shared passion for the fascinating world of real estate share ideas, insights and experiences. I’d like to thank everyone who attended for helping to make the dinner such an enjoyable evening."