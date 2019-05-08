Former steelworks site finds new life

Developing on brownfield land presents more challenges but can provide well-located and profitable space, according to an engineering firm.

Bessemer Park in Sheffield will see a formerly steelworks site transformed into a 180,000 sq ft logistics scheme, creating hundreds of new jobs for Yorkshire.

Architecture and engineering practice BE Design provided site due diligence work and ongoing civil and structural engineering services for the project.

Dian Coleman, associate director at BE Design, said: “We worked closely with the site’s developers Peel Logistics Properties and project managers Knight Webb to secure planning permission through detailed site appraisal and design.”

She added: “Not only is the site on a former steelworks, it is also on the side of an historic valley along the line of Shepcote Lane, which has been infilled. This has created highly variable ground conditions across almost 50 acres - ranging from one to eight metres – which has required careful navigation.

“As the development of greenbelt land becomes more and more contentious, we’re seeing an increase in brownfield sites being redeveloped. This can present more challenges but, in the long term, it’s certainly more sustainable and can provide businesses with the real potential to turn derelict land into ideally located – and profitable – space.”

The scheme, which is due to complete by the end of the year, is being developed by Peel Logistics Properties.