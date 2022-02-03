Four star 150 bedroom Marriott Hotel and 172 homes set to be built on site of Orgreave colliery in South Yorkshire

The development will mark the latest phase of the revival of a site which will always be associated with the miners’ strike of 1984-1985.

Harworth Group has announced the sale of two land parcels at its Waverley development site in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale includes a 12.6- acre plot sold to Avant Homes for the delivery of 172 new residential units, and a 2.7 acre plot sold to Stapleford Ventures for the development of a four-star 150-bedroom Marriott hotel.

Harworth Group has announced the sale of two land parcels at its Waverley development site in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The sale to Avant Homes represents the housebuilder’s fourth acquisition at Waverley, and the land parcel is next to one purchased by the housebuilder in 2020 for the delivery of 144 homes.

The new homes will be situated between the River Rother and Highwall Park, in an area of the development known as ‘Waverley Riverside’.

A spokesman said: "As part of the construction, Harworth will provide a new perimeter cycle and bridleway path adjacent to the river, and will begin work on the first phase of Highwall Park, a planned 1.5km linear park running through the heart of the Waverley site, connecting the Advanced Manufacturing Park to the Waverley lakes.

"To minimise environmental impact, development platforms will be created from reused materials from elsewhere on site, and topsoil will be imported from Harworth’s nearby Micklefields development.

"The proposed hotel will operate under Marriott’s Courtyard brand and provide 150 bedrooms across six floors, alongside a restaurant and gym facilities for guests. The hotel will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents and businesses at the adjacent AMP."

At Waverley, Harworth is transforming the former Orgreave colliery into a new community of up to 3,890 homes and 2.1 million sq. ft of industrial & logistics space at the AMP, alongside 310-acres of green open space.

Land has been sold for more than 1,875 homes, and 1.5 million sq. ft of space has been delivered at the AMP.

Andrew Blackshaw, Chief Operating Officer at Harworth, commented: “One of Harworth’s key strategic objectives is accelerating sales of its residential products. Waverley is a prime example of how we will achieve this. The scale and pace of transformation at Waverley demonstrates Harworth’s unique skill set in regenerating former brownfield sites into inspiring places where people want to live and work.”