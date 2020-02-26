Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group plans to close up to 90 restaurant sites

Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group said it plans to close up to 90 restaurant sites by the end of next year.

The dining firm said the closures will impact sites across its leisure portfolio, which also includes the Chiquito brand. It shut 18 restaurants in 2019.

Frankie and Benny's

The closure plan comes amid a tough period for casual dining chains, with rivals such as Jamie's Italian collapsing over the past year.

Page 2: 07:30

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of The Restaurant Group, said: "Our three growth businesses of Wagamama, concessions and pubs are all out-performing their respective markets and have clear potential for further growth.

"I am also acutely aware of the challenges facing our Leisure business and the wider casual dining sector.

"Following extensive review we have defined three clear strategic priorities for the next two years: Grow our Wagamama, concessions and pubs businesses; rationalise our leisure business; and accelerate our deleveraging profile."