Full steam ahead for Trainline as it reports a 26 per cent jump in revenues

Trainline has reported a 26% jump in revenues for the past nine months as the rail booking platform continued to see a rapid rise in ticket sales.

The company, which floated on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year, saw revenues jump to £198 million for the nine months to November 30, from £157 million a year earlier.

It said it is on track to hit its performance targets for the full year following "strong progress" so far in 2019.

Clare Gilmartin, chief executive of Trainline said: "We continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter of the financial year while we focus on our mission to make rail and coach travel easier for customers worldwide, encouraging a much greener way to travel.

"We are on track to deliver our plans for the full year and will continue to invest both in the UK and internationally to deliver the significant growth opportunities for Trainline in the year ahead.