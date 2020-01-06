'Game changer' 17 storey office development given green light for Leeds city centre

A 17 storey office development has been approved for Leeds city centre.

Plans submitted by McLaren Property to build a multi-occupied workspace development in the city centre have been approved by Leeds City Council.

Artist impression of the new development

The 330,000 sq. ft. office scheme, situated on Wellington Street, will provide 17 storeys of Grade A office accommodation with a range of workspaces, once complete, the building will be one of the largest workspace buildings built in the city.

Described as a true game changer for the office market, the building will focus on attracting occupiers who value an exceptional level of amenity, high quality service and the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded businesses.

McLaren Property will unveil further details next month as the scheme is launched ahead of the international property festival MIPIM, which takes place in Cannes in March.

Oliver Westray, Development Director for McLaren Property, said: “We are delighted to receive approval for our plans for Wellington Street and thank Leeds City Council for their enthusiasm for the project.

“We have focused on designing a forward-thinking, tech-enabled development with large efficient floor plates that will attract both indigenous occupiers and inward movers. We are excited to progress with our plans following approval and look forward to seeing this major scheme come to fruition for Leeds.”

The build programme will span 30 months and McLaren hopes to commence activity on-site by the end of the year.

The development will boast a roof terrace, a high-end gym, underground car parking accommodating 110 spaces plus commercial units for flexible use on the ground floor.

Oliver added: “Leeds is a thriving city and is a place seeing significant investment across various sectors. A prosperous hub for technology, financial and professional services, we have designed this scheme to offer something different in the city that will appeal directly to these audiences.

“Channel 4 selecting Leeds as the destination of its new home shows a real statement of intent and will no doubt attract other occupiers to the city hoping to be close to the media giant.”

OBI and Colliers are retained agents on the scheme and are already in discussions with several interested parties.

Andrew Cowell of OBI said: “The city centre office market is experiencing a shortage of Grade A office supply, so we anticipate high levels of interest in a building of this scale. A development of this significance will continue to attract national and international inward movers to Leeds, as well accommodating indigenous occupiers. This development will be known for its curated workspace environment, allowing modern and forward-thinking businesses to flourish.”