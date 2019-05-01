Gateley’s Yorkshire real estate team doubles in size

Law firm Gateley has doubled the size of its Yorkshire real estate practice in 12 months.

The Leeds-based team, headed up by real estate partner, Philip Gregory, launched in late 2015 and works with clients including Lidl and construction and development business, Peveril Securities.

Over the past 12 months the team has doubled in size, going from five to 10 people.

The recent appointment of a second partner into the team, Barbara Rollin who joined from Shoosmiths, has further expanded the capacity and capabilities of the team, particularly with Ms Rollin’s experience in property finance matters totalling in excess of 20 years.

Further recent appointments include senior associate, Christopher King from DWF, solicitor Emma Wilson, and paralegal Melanie Parsons.

Notable property deals for the team in the last 12 months include the instruction by retail footwear specialists, Pavers, to negotiate and complete lease assignments, variations and new leases on a portfolio of their retail properties. The team has worked on over 30 properties to date, the majority of which have now completed.

Real estate partner Philip Gregory said: “The department is going from strength to strength, with the growth in team size necessary to accommodate the growing number of instructions received and opportunities opening up to us.”