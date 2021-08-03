GCA, which has office in Leeds, enters into tender offer to be acquired by Houlihan Lokey

Phil Adams, CEO of GCA Altium

GCA and Houlihan Lokey have entered into a definitive agreement under which Houlihan Lokey will start a tender offer to acquire GCA.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the GCA board of directors and the Houlihan Lokey board of directors, Houlihan Lokey will start a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of GCA.

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation.

The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Upon completion of the transaction, GCA will be integrated into Houlihan Lokey and GCA Altium and GCA’s US business will operate under the Houlihan Lokey brand.

Phil Adams, CEO of GCA Altium, said: “Becoming part of Houlihan Lokey is a hugely exciting step for GCA and a milestone on our strong growth journey.

"The two firms combined will form the largest independent global M&A boutique, and the scale of our global platform will create fantastic opportunities both for our clients and our teams. We feel that GCA and Houlihan Lokey complement each other perfectly in terms of our culture, sector and geographic coverage. We look forward to becoming part of such an outstanding firm.”

Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey, added: “The acquisition of GCA will immediately create one of the largest technology advisors in the world, one that more closely matches the size and importance of this sector in today’s global economy.

"In addition, this combination would significantly expand our presence in Europe and Asia and establish Houlihan Lokey as one of the most geographically diversified investment banking firms among our peer group.