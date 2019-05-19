Giant mega-crane arrives in Leeds to build 37-floor student skyscraper

Have your say

A ginormous crane has arrived in Leeds this weekend as construction work continues on a 37-floor student skyscraper in the city centre.

As these photos show, the giant crane is slowly being erected on Lovell Park Road, next door to the Merrion Centre.

The 752 bed student flats will be the tallest building in all of Yorkshire

Property investment firm Ace Liberty and Stone sold Hume House in Leeds to Olympian Homes after buying it for £1.7m in March 2014.

The 278,000 sq ft scheme on Tower House Street will be the tallest building in Yorkshire and the North East with a height of 114.3m.

Once complete, it will include 752 bedrooms of purpose-built student accommodation, along with a roof terrace on the 35th floor. At its peak, it will create over 300 construction jobs.

The tallest buildings in Leeds right now

This crane is being built next to the Merrion Centre

The same developer already completed a 572-bed student skyscraper called the Sky Plaza in 2009.

Sky Plaza is a 37-storey, residential skyscraper, in Arena Quarter consisting of 572 student apartments. It is the world's second tallest student accommodation building.

While Sky Plaza is not the tallest building in Leeds, its roof is the highest point in the city centre as it is built on high ground. It can be seen from as far as 25 miles (40 km) from most areas. And is easily identifiable on a night with its flashing aircraft warning light.

This road is closed now until Monday at 0.01am:

Lovell Park Road, Sheepscar, Leeds, in the Little London and Woodhouse Ward, between the junctions of Merrion Way and Grafton Street.

This diversion is in place:

Northbound: Diversion via Wade Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, North Street and Grafton Street

Southbound: Diversion via Grafton Street, North Street, Sheepscar Steet South, Clay Pit Lane and Merrion Way

The same roads could also be closed on June 14, June 28 and June 30 depending if Leeds Council requires it.