Global legal business DWF plans to invest in its Leeds operation

DWF recently made its debut on the London Stock Exchange
The global law firm DWF plans to grow its operation in Yorkshire after delivering a “robust” performance in the UK, despite the political uncertainty.

Andrew Leaitherland, the group’s CEO, said DWF’s Leeds operation, which employs around 250 staff, is in good shape.

He added: “Leeds is an interesting market. It is in the top three legal markets in the UK.

“It’s a market we continue to invest in and grow.”

Commenting on trading over the half year ended October 31, 2019, he added: “The first half of the year has seen a number of important milestones achieved as we continue to deliver on our IPO (initial public offering) promises, developing the business in our first year as a listed entity.

“We have launched in Poland, made significant investment in partner hires globally, expanded our German operation with a presence in Dusseldorf, and seen a robust UK performance, particularly in insurance and litigation, despite the political uncertainty.

“The group also won a significant contract with BT, demonstrating the progress of our managed services platform.

“Going forward, we will continue to supplement this organic activity with selective M&A (mergers and acquisitions), with our associations and broad market reach providing a strong pipeline of opportunities.

“We continue to be recognised for our innovative approach, as highlighted by the FT Innovative Lawyer Awards, and remain focused on delivering our strategy.”