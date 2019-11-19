Global legal business DWF plans to invest in its Leeds operation

Have your say

The global law firm DWF plans to grow its operation in Yorkshire after delivering a “robust” performance in the UK, despite the political uncertainty.

Andrew Leaitherland, the group’s CEO, said DWF’s Leeds operation, which employs around 250 staff, is in good shape.

He added: “Leeds is an interesting market. It is in the top three legal markets in the UK.

“It’s a market we continue to invest in and grow.”

Commenting on trading over the half year ended October 31, 2019, he added: “The first half of the year has seen a number of important milestones achieved as we continue to deliver on our IPO (initial public offering) promises, developing the business in our first year as a listed entity.

“We have launched in Poland, made significant investment in partner hires globally, expanded our German operation with a presence in Dusseldorf, and seen a robust UK performance, particularly in insurance and litigation, despite the political uncertainty.

“The group also won a significant contract with BT, demonstrating the progress of our managed services platform.

“Going forward, we will continue to supplement this organic activity with selective M&A (mergers and acquisitions), with our associations and broad market reach providing a strong pipeline of opportunities.

“We continue to be recognised for our innovative approach, as highlighted by the FT Innovative Lawyer Awards, and remain focused on delivering our strategy.”