Government has 'no responsibility' to bail out Wakefield Council £750m PFI deal if it collapses

The Government has said it is unlikely to step in to rescue a £750m contract Wakefield Council has with a private waste company, if it collapses.

A report revealed last week that a 25-year PFI deal between the council and the firm Renewi, which was signed in 2013, is potentially at risk of becoming commercially "unviable".

The company employs 60 people at its waste recycling plant in South Kirkby.

The company runs a huge waste recycling plant in South Kirkby, as well as depots in Wakefield and Glasshoughton.

The local authority admitted there are "performance challenges" within the deal, but subsequently claimed that the risk is hypothetical and there is no imminent danger of the contract collapsing.

However, the same report rated the risk of collapse as 15, on a scale of 1 to 25, and it said that the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had been "engaged to support us (the council)".

But a Defra spokesman said that the government was "not party" to the council's contract with Renewi, although he added that the department was giving "technical, commercial and contractual" advice to the local authority.

But he also said that Defra had "no responsibility to step in if the contract fails".

And in a statement, Glynn Humphries, the council's director for the environment, said: "Given the fact that the risk identified is a hypothetical risk there is no requirement for Defra to step in.

"We regularly meet with Defra to review our approach to waste management and get support and guidance for contract management as well as for our business continuity plans."

Councillors discussed the current state of the PFI deal for around 40 minutes at a meeting on September 16, but all public and press were excluded from the room on the grounds that "commercially sensitive" information was being disclosed.

The council refused a request for an interview about the issue last week, and have yet to respond to a second request for one this week.

Renewi, which was known as Shanks until a merger with a Dutch company in 2017, are yet to make any public statement about the revelations.

Its latest statement of accounts said it had lost almost 98 million euros over the last financial year.

Questions about what the performance challenges are, the implications for Wakefield taxpayers if the deal does collapse and what will happen to the staff Renewi employ in the district, remain unanswered.

