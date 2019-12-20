Government to implement changes to loan charge after review finds it caused ‘serious distress’

The Government said it planned to implement changes to the loan charge, after a review found that it caused “serious distress” to some people affected by it.

The review, led by Sir Amyas Morse, was commissioned to look at the impact of the charge, which was introduced to tackle what the Treasury described as “disguised remuneration schemes”.

Sir Amyas, the former head of the National Audit Office, has confirmed the schemes were a form of tax avoidance but made a series of recommendations about the design of the charge and its impact on those in its scope.

In a statement, the Treasury said: “The Government recognises the concerns raised in the review about the impact on individuals and fairness of some aspects of the loan charge. To address them, all but one of the recommendations have been accepted.”

Following the review the Government will make changes so that the loan charge will now only apply to loans taken out on or after December 9 2010. The review found that legislation announced in 2010 removed any doubt that tax was due.

It will also not apply the loan charge to users of loan schemes between December 9 2010 and April 5 2016 who fully disclosed their schemes on their tax return and where HMRC failed to take action.

The Treasury will also allow users to defer filing their returns and paying their loan charge liability until September 2020.

It will also allow taxpayers to split the loan balance over three tax years to make bills more affordable.

The Treasury has also revealed that it will invest in a new HMRC team to collect tax from those who used the avoidance schemes pre-2010.

The statement added: “The package of measures announced today are estimated to reduce bills for more than 30,000 people subject to the loan charge, more than 60 per cent of the total number of users. That includes an estimated 11,000 who will be taken out of it altogether.”

Sir Amyas Morse, who conducted the independent Review, said: “The foundation of our tax system is fairness and where this is undermined through avoidance schemes it is right that these are tackled. However, in doing so, the government and HMRC must act proportionately and responsibly.

“As my review makes clear, the design and delivery of the Loan Charge didn’t get the balance right between tackling tax avoidance and protecting the rights of taxpayers and, in some cases, has caused serious distress to the individuals affected.

“I’m pleased to see Government commit to act on the recommendations of my review, bringing the loan charge back into line with the wider tax system, better protecting those who are least able to repay and providing certainty for all those affected.”

Sir Amyas Morse told The Yorkshire Post that he believes a new strategy is needed to examine intermediaries.

He added: “It’s outrageous people are giving advice to individuals who don’t have a sophisticated understanding.”

He said: “I’m disturbed by the fact that so many people are taking out loan schemes.”

He said he was deeply affected by the evidence given by people affected by the loan charge including those who had lost loved ones.

Sir Amyas said his report also called for “a much higher level of accountability as to how (HMRC) powers are used.”

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman said: “We welcome this careful and considered report, and I thank Sir Amyas and his team for their work.

“There have been important public concerns about this policy, and that is why we commissioned this report and have responded so quickly to it.

“The changes we are making go to the heart of Sir Amyas’ concerns about the fairness and application of the Loan Charge, which he accepts in principle.

“We also have plans under way to crack down further on the promoters of these avoidance schemes.”

“Among other recommendations in the Review, HMRC will – once legislation has been passed – repay parts of some settlements reached with taxpayers where they had voluntarily paid amounts due for earlier years.

“New guidance will be published to help users of the schemes understand what they have to do – and extra time will be provided so that users of schemes can defer sending their return, and paying the tax for 2018-19, until the end of September 2020.

“The Government remains committed to tackling tax avoidance – which deprives the Exchequer of funds for vital public services and is unfair for the vast majority of taxpayers who pay the tax they owe at the right time.”