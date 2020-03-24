Greencore announces appointment of Emma Hynes as chief financial officer

Emma Hynes

Her appointment follows the announcement last month of Eoin Tonge’s departure from Greencore in May 2020.

In a statement, Greencore said: "Emma has held a number of senior finance roles during her career, including more latterly as Chief Financial Officer of Press Up Entertainment Group. Prior to joining Press Up Entertainment Group in 2019, Emma spent over 11 years with Greencore in a variety of finance leadership roles.

"Emma’s most recent role at Greencore was group finance director where she led a large finance function responsible for financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, financing and capital management, treasury, tax, strategic finance projects, and corporate activity. In order to ensure an orderly transition, Emma will join Greencore as Chief Financial Officer Designate on April 6 2020."