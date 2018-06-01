Gressingham acquires Yorkshire Game business and saves 23 jobs

A Yorkshire game company which went into administration has been sold to a subsidiary of Gressington Foods.

Gressington Game, a new company within the group best known for Gressingham Duck, acquired the business and assets of Yorkshire Game 17, including its retail game meat brand, ‘Wild’.

The deal by the Suffolk-based business has saved all 23 jobs at Yorkshire Game 17’s headquarters in Richmond, North Yorkshire

Gressingham Foods has long been associated with game, having previously included game birds in its product portfolio and, through this new venture, said it is committed to developing the best wild game and venison products.

Co-owner and joint managing director William Buchanan said: “Our aim with Gressingham Game is to build on the tremendous success we have enjoyed over the last 20 years introducing more and more people to the great taste of duck.

“We want to replicate that success and grow the category, ensuring game is also more accessible, available all year round in more stores, and that we show just how simple it is to prepare at home.”

Gressingham Game will continue to offer products for retail and food service, including those sold under the Wild brand, which aims to provides consumers with easy to prepare and cook game meat.

This expansion into game follows the recent announcement of the launch of ‘Bistro by Gressingham’, a new range of prepared meals for two designed to attract more shoppers to the duck and speciality poultry category.

Yorkshire Game was founded in 1983, buying product from local estates and supplying it to local restaurants, butchers and wholesalers.

Demand grew and the business gradually expanded, driven by a commitment to quality and attention to detail.

In 2005 the business moved to its existing 22,000 sq ft processing site.

Gressingham Foods is a family business founded in 1971.