Guitar store opens new outlet in Beverley

An independent guitar shop selling some of the world’s most revered musical brands is the latest business to move into Beverley’s Flemingate centre.

Guitar Galleries opened in the town’s Wednesday Market in September 2016, building on the success of its Scarborough base, which was established in 2010.

Now its managing director Matt Dunn is preparing to move the Beverley store to Flemingate where it will benefit from additional space to expand its offer to customers over two floors.

The store sells guitars, amplifiers and accessories from world-leading brands including Fender, Taylor, CF Martin, Rickenbacker, Orange and Boss.

Mr Dunn, a guitarist who still performs regularly, said: “This is a really exciting time for the business. We are looking to expand and we want to offer more brands.

“To do that, we need a contemporary unit and space to present guitars properly, so people can walk in and play everything they aspire to own.

“Over the last three years, Beverley has become considerably busier, especially Flemingate, which offers really good dining experiences and shops. There’s a good mix of independent businesses and high street brands, and it’s easily accessible with great parking.

Guitar Galleries is moving into a two-storey, 3,100 sq ft unit at Flemingate currently occupied by fashion store VERB.

VERB owner Lee Wardell has also been managing a new Brook Taverner menswear store, which opened recently in nearby Toll Gavel.

Mr Wardell said: “Brook Taverner’s launch has been a big success and I feel I really need to focus on developing that business. I was aware that there was another retailer keen on moving to Flemingate, so it makes sense to focus my energies on Brook Taverner and free up a unit for Guitar Galleries to be able to expand.

“I’ve really enjoyed building up the VERB business and being part of the Flemingate family over the past two years. I’m pleased another local business is joining the centre in our place.”

Graham Tait, Flemingate Centre Manager, said: “We’re delighted Guitar Galleries has chosen to relocate to Flemingate.”