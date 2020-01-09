Harris CM refurbishes building for Barnsley’s second Digital Media Centre

Construction company Harris CM is working on a £1.7m contract that will see an existing office building transformed into an innovative workspace which will form part of a Yorkshire media centre.

The Pontefract-based firm was appointed by Barnsley Council to refurbish the 24,433 sq ft, four storey building that will become part of the town’s Digital Media Centre.

The work on the building, which is located in Barnsley town centre on County Way, is due to complete in May 2020. Last month it was revealed that DMC 02 will help to create over 100 digitally skilled jobs in the local economy.

Known as DMC 02, the building will provide eight large offices over three floors, with a ground floor co-working space and a brand new maker space and Internet of Things lab which will aid companies, students and start-ups in their development and progress.

DMC 02 will complement The Digital Media Centre’s existing neighbouring site, DMC 01, which is owned and managed by Barnsley Council and has enjoyed strong and sustained occupancy levels with over 50 companies calling the innovative space home.

Jason Collins, director at Harris CM, said: “Once complete, this project will further raise Barnsley’s profile as an innovative, forward thinking and inspirational place to work, as well as being a valuable asset for the town as a whole.”