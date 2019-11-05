Harrogate Spring boss James Cain and Barclays chief Caroline Pullich to head up IoD team in North Yorkshire

Harrogate Spring Water boss James Cain has been named as the branch chair for the Institute of Directors (IoD) in North Yorkshire.

Mr Cain will be supported by newly appointed vice-chair Caroline Pullich, who leads the Yorkshire Business Banking team at Barclays.

James Cain

Former North Yorkshire branch chair Jon Geldart has stepped down from the role after being appointed UK Director General of the business leaders’ organisation.

Mr Cain began his career at Asda Wal-Mart, where he became the youngest ever general manager, responsible for a mega-distribution centre employing 1,200 staff.

Since taking the helm at Harrogate Spring, the firm has become Britain’s number one premium water brand. Its ethical water brand Thirsty Planet, launched in 2007, has now raised over £2m for Third World water projects via charity Pump Aid.

Meanwhile Ms Pullich heads a team of around 60 people who service the banking needs of 6,000 SME clients. She has more than seven years of experience with Barclays, prior to which she spent more than two decades with NatWest.

Caroline Pullich

Ms Pullich also holds positions with Leeds Chamber of Commerce, Bradford Producer City, Bradford Breakthrough and Maggie’s the Cancer Charity.

A spokesperson said that two will work alongside a committee of business leaders to ensure that the views of local businesses are represented within the IoD’s influential, national policy voice.

Mr Cain said: “I am honoured to be appointed to this prestigious role and look forward to continuing Jon’s excellent work within the branch region.

“North Yorkshire stretches across a vast area and is home to a fantastic array of market-leading businesses and entrepreneurial leaders.

“I am looking forward to raising the profile of North Yorkshire business and ensuring that members feel engaged and inspired during these challenging and uncertain times.”

Ms Pullich added: “Having actively participated in the IoD community for some time now, I am looking forward to taking my involvement to the next level.

“The IoD offers agenda-setting events, valuable advice and an influential policy voice but we need to develop this further to ensure the organisation stays relevant and reflects the diversity of the modern business world.”