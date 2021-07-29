Instead, the company says it will consult with the community before submitting a new planning application. It comes after Harrogate Council refused the plans for Rotary Wood in January.

Details of the proposed application will be shared in the coming weeks, the firm said.

James Cain, managing director of Harrogate Spring Water, said: “We care passionately about acting in the best interests of Harrogate, its people and its natural environment. And that’s why we listen to the community.

“Our vision is to create a sustainable future for our business as one that supports high quality jobs, drives prosperity in the town and looks after nature.

“We’ve taken on board the feedback on our original expansion plans. Now we’ll continue to engage with the community – actively seeking views on a revised plan that responds to people’s concerns and ambitions.