Haworth Post Office will remain open while owners 'further engage' with community

Campaigners are fighting to save Haworth Post Office from closure

Post Office Ltd had planned to shut the branch on Main Street in Haworth and open a new counter service at a Co-op store in the village, which is less than half a mile away.

The counter service is now due to open on October 29 and customers will be able to use it seven days a week, between 7am to 10pm.

But after a six-week consultation, Hayley Brown, network provision manager at Post Office, said the company wants to “further engage” with the community about its plans for the Main Street branch, so it can find the “best, sustainable solution for all customers”.

The company had previously said it could “continue to meet customer needs” in Haworth after closing the branch, which is currently run by a temporary operator, but thousands have signed a petition which states the “invaluable local resource” must remain open.

The Save Haworth Post Office campaign group also claims the full range of Post Office services will not be provided at the counter and some people will struggle to get to the Co-op store, because it is at the bottom of a steep hill.

Ms Brown said: “We fully recognise the strength of feeling in the local community regarding Haworth branch on Main Street.

“We have carefully reviewed each response we received which has informed our response to the consultation.

“We must consider what is the best, sustainable solution for all customers which is why we’ve decided it’s important to further engage with representatives of the local community to work together on achieving that aim.

“In the meantime, we’re pleased to announce that we will open a new Post Office inside the Co-op Foodstore on Station Road.