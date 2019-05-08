Healthcare software firm EMIS says trading in line with expectations

Healthcare software firm EMIS has said that trading for the year to date has been in line with the board’s expectations ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) later today.

The Leeds-based company earlier this year said total revenue was up 6 per cent to £170.1m for the year ended December 31, 2018.

EMIS said it “continues to have market-leading positions, high levels of recurring revenue and remains in a strong financial position”.

At the AGM, The firm’s chairman is expected to add: “The group is focused on the execution of its strategy as set out at its Capital Markets Day in November 2018, with the recent disposal of the non-core Specialist & Care business representing an important step towards focusing the group on its medium-term growth plan.

“To support the realigned business, the Group is deploying improved internal systems, which are expected to drive greater efficiencies during 2019 and beyond.

“Pre-procurement engagement with NHS Digital continues positively, with the formal GP IT Futures procurement process expected to begin in the coming weeks. The level of development resource dedicated to EMIS-X has increased as planned, and this key technology project remains on track.

“In Patient, trials of the new platform app will begin shortly, ahead of the wider marketplace launch in the second half of the year.

“The board remains confident of making further progress in delivering EMIS Group’s vision of driving greater integration and efficiency in healthcare, both for the NHS and the group’s enterprise customers.”