Heathrow shortlists two Yorkshire sites for new logistics hubs

Heathrow Airport has shortlisted two sites in Yorkshire to become logistics hubs as it looks to expand its operations throughout the UK.

The British Steel site on Brigg Road, Scunthorpe and Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate neat Thirsk have made the shortlist.

The sites have been selected from a longlist of 65, all of which were visited during a nationwide tour which concluded in the summer of 2018.

The longlisted locations were then all invited to take part in a pre-qualification questionnaire which helped to determine which sites were best placed to be involved in the delivery of Britain’s largest infrastructure project.

In the Autumn, the two sites shortlisted will have the opportunity to pitch to the airport’s bosses for their chance to become one of the final four construction centres, to be announced early next year, ahead of work starting in 2021.

The final four sites will become offsite construction centres that will help to deliver Britain’s new runway bringing jobs and economic opportunities to every corner of the country as Heathrow looks to construct as much of the expanded airport offsite as possible. This innovative approach will also help to make the project more affordable and sustainable – by transporting assembled components in consolidated loads.

In addition to the economic opportunities the Logistics Hubs could bring to Yorkshire and the Humber, Heathrow’s ongoing Business Summit series is set to take place in York on 24 October 2019. This summit will provide small businesses throughout the region with the opportunity to become part of Heathrow’s supply chain ahead of expansion. The summit will give hundreds of SMEs access to one-on-one appointments with Heathrow’s top suppliers.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s Executive Director for Expansion said: “Our expansion plans are progressing apace and continue to be refined thanks to feedback from a wide range of stakeholders. Heathrow is as committed as ever to creating a plan that delivers for every corner of the UK. Logistics hubs are key to achieving that. This innovative approach will be more cost effective, efficient and sustainable, helping to unlock much needed capacity quickly and responsibly.

“Logistics hubs are also integral to harnessing the skills the UK needs post-Brexit. We are working with other major infrastructure projects to see if they might also benefit from these hubs, creating a bright, new future for the UK’s construction sector. One in which we’re better utilising new technology and offsite techniques to spread the benefits of major projects like expansion nationwide.”

Nic Dakin, MP for Scunthorpe said: “I am delighted that the innovative British Steel led bid for a Heathrow Logistics hub on the Brigg Road has made the final shortlist of Logistics Hubs announced today. This is a strong vote of confidence in the British Steel workforce and management as well as the very strong relationships with local stakeholders, supply chain and customers. The project has the potential to transform our industry and our area”

Gerald Reichmann, British Steel’s Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO, said: “The creation of a Heathrow logistics hub at our Scunthorpe site would help drive economic regeneration throughout Yorkshire and the Humber so we’re delighted with this news. Along with the first-class location, logistics and services we can bring, one of our key strengths is the calibre of our partners and we look forward to working with them to help our region benefit from the incredible opportunity Heathrow expansion brings.”

Gary Wintersgill, Managing Director of Severfield (UK) Ltd said: “We are delighted to be confirmed as one of the shortlisted sites for the Heathrow Logistics Hub expansion. The expansion is a truly national project that will benefit every region by spreading jobs, boosting productivity and modernising the construction industry outside of London and the South East. A Logistics Hub in Dalton in North Yorkshire, would bring huge benefits to people and businesses in the area, creating jobs and supply chain opportunities and leaving a skills legacy for future generations.”