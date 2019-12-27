Hebden Bridge-based Cragg Environmental doubles in size with acquisition

A fuel and tank infrastructure servicing has acquired an environmental clean-up services business.

Hebden Bridge-based Craggs Environmental, which has 20 staff, has snapped up LCM Environmental, doubling its size, coverage and operational capacity.

LCM is primarily based in Hampshire and provides a range of fuel management and environmental services including man entry tank cleaning, fuel sampling, polishing and tank decommissioning.

Chris Bingham, CEO at Craggs Environmental, said: “This acquisition not only provides us with a wide range of new equipment and a new fleet of vehicles such as vacuum tankers and fuel polishing rigs but we are also joining our teams to over 40 members of staff bringing together a vast range of skills and industry knowledge; increasing the services to our large combined customer base.

“Both businesses have a combined history of over 32 years in the industry, so, I am confident that this acquisition will not only provide a seamless transition for LCM customers but also provide a high-quality service which puts us in the running to be the largest fuel service maintenance company in the UK.

“We have a very exciting and busy time ahead of us, as the opportunities for the expanded business with such a broad range of skills and experience are simply huge.”