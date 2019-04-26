Heineken creates jobs by investing in pubs around Yorkshire

HEINEKEN is creating jobs by investing millions of pounds in pubs around Yorkshire.

Heineken has announced that it is upgrading many of the pubs in its Star Pubs & Bars estate to make them attractive to a new generation of customers.

It is spending £3.86m on major investments in nine Yorkshire pubs, creating 78 jobs. An additional £2.06m is earmarked for work at a further six Yorkshire pubs, subject to finding the right licensees and planning approval being obtained.

A spokesman said: “The ambitious UK-wide programme is focusing on big, bold investments that transform pubs in line with their community’s changing needs, lifestyles and expectations while retaining their heritage. The revamps in Yorkshire are following suit.”

Pubs where refurbishments are taking place in the next few months include The Commercial in Scarborough where a major £330,000 investment will start in early May. The Packhorse in Woodhouse Lane in Leeds is to benefit from a £559,258 investment and The Everest in Sheffield is due to reopen on May 16, following a £534,589 overhaul to transform it into a community local.

Work is also underway on a £691,000 investment in The Dalesman in Butcher Hill, Kirkstall, Leeds.

The spokesman said: “Funds are being spent transforming the tired 1960s estate pub into a community hub with the intention of creating the best value family and dog friendly local in the area. The pub is due to reopen mid-June and 10 jobs are being created.”

Entertainment will be a focus for licensees Steve and Christine Warren, who intend to have bands playing live on a Saturday night.

Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs & Bars regional operations director: “This investment is a sign of our confidence in the future of the Great British pub. We’re thinking big and investing substantially in order to attract new customers and establish great pubs that will stand the test of time.

“The Dalesman is one of the bold investments we’re committed to. There isn’t another similar pub in half a mile, so it’s a real benefit to residents to be able to enjoy fresh coffee, food, drink and entertainment in a comfortable and welcoming environment right on their doorstep. With new apartments and offices being built half a mile down the road it will become a real hub for the community, bringing everyone together.”