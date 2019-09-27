Here are five business stories to start your day

GOOD morning from Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five stories to start your day.

A small trade consultancy in Huddersfield is helping firms punch above their weight in China, providing opportunities for doing business in the Far East.

Opportunities in China

It’s National Inclusion Week - an annual campaign to raise awareness of inclusion in the workplace.

Are employers taking inclusion seriously

Delays could be a thing of the past as Incremental Solutions offers better insights to rail companies for timetabling, attributing delays and responding to incidents.

Keeping the trains on track

Union leaders are calling for the Government to intervene in the Thomas Cook crisis after the German airline subsidiary of the travel giant was given finance to help secure a rescue deal.

Thomas Cook latest

Sofa chain DFS Furniture has seen annual profits surge by nearly a third, but cautioned over "subdued" recent trading amid Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in the housing market.

Trading update from DFS