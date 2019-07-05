Here are the top Yorkshire firms for sales figures

Have your say

Three Yorkshire firms are listed among the top 100 private companies for sales.

Bradford’s JCT600 and Yorkshire Water, alongside Doncaster-based Stoneacre Motor Group, appear in the 18th annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table.

The three companies headquartered in Yorkshire together achieved sales of £3.3bn and profits of £635m in their latest financial year. They employ more than 8,700 people between them.

The region’s top-ranked company is Bradford-based JCT600 at No 43 with sales of £1.3bn in 2018, up 2 per cent. The car dealer operates 52 showrooms across northern England.

The other car dealer in Yorkshire, Doncaster-based Stoneacre Motor Group (No 64) also has over 50 dealerships. It is led by managing director Shaun Foweather, who has overseen a series of acquisitions, which helped sales rise 25 per cent to £980m.

The companies in Yorkshire appear alongside well-known British names, including bet365, Clarks, Iceland, JCB, John Lewis Partnership, Nando’s and Specsavers.

This year, the 100 companies reached a record £220bn in total sales, up 14 per cent on the prior year, with total profits of £24.6bn, up by 15 per cent.

Almost four in five companies increased sales in their latest financial year.



Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking, HSBC UK, said: “Once again, Britain’s most ambitious private enterprises have shown their mettle by shrugging off uncertainty, growing their combined sales 14 per cent to a record £220bn.

“It’s reassuring that UK businesses are navigating change so confidently.

“The companies in the Top Track 100 are an inspiration to all, and we at HSBC UK are thrilled to see them thrive.”

The league table programme is sponsored by HSBC, Linklaters and PwC, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

The dominant region for company HQs was London with 34, followed by the southeast and the Midlands.

Of the remainder, 11 companies are based in the northwest, 10 in Scotland, five in the southwest and four in Northern Ireland.