Here are the winners of this year’s Yorkshire Property Awards

The best of Yorkshire’s world class property industry was celebrated in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people at the Yorkshire Property Awards, organised by Variety, The Children’s Charity.

The showcase event, staged at Harrogate’s Rudding Park Hotel, is held annually to celebrate and honour the Yorkshire property sector and to raise funds for Variety to support some of the region’s most disadvantaged children.

Henry Boot’s chief executive John Sutcliffe took the title of Property Personality of the year for his glittering career with the Sheffield-based developer.

The award for Industrial Deal of the Year went to Leeds-based Clipper Logistics for its work on Sheffield 615, with the letting of Logic Leeds to Premier Farnell and the sale of Gildersome to Lidl UK having made the shortlist.

The sale of Pinnacle to Brockton Capital won the investment deal of the year award, with the sales of both Riverside House to Canada Life and the sale of a 361,000 sq ft distribution unit at Logic Leeds to Aberdeen Standard Investment also having been shortlisted.

Office deal of the year was contested by No.3 Wellington Place, the letting to Perform Media Services Ltd of White Rose Office Park and the letting to Walker Morris LLP of No.33 Wellington Street, with the latter deal taking the top award.

The coveted Yorkshire Pride Award was handed to S Harrison Developments, with Fuse Studios and the Harris Partnership also having made the shortlist.

The best innovation project went to Forging Futures Campus from the Commercial Estates Group, with Adept CSCE and Field & Focus from Rider Levitt Bucknall also having been in the running.

The Game Changer award category was hotly contested with the three projects honoured taking the shape of the South Bank in Leeds, the The Glass Works in Barnsley and the Leeds-based Thorpe Park development.

Lastly the Rising Star award for 2019 went to ISG’s Scott Clarke.

Charlotte Farrington, Variety Yorkshire Regional Development Director, said: “The support we receive is incredible, from guests, sponsors and supporters and we never take it for granted as without them we simply would not be able to continue improving the lives of so many children and young people across our region.

Variety are not only here to support children and organisations in desperate need now, but for generations to come and following the success of the Variety Big Build project at Springwater Special Educational Needs School in Harrogate which was launched at The Yorkshire Property Awards 2018, this year’s event will look to support our next Big Build project.“