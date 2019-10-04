Here are the Yorkshire companies making the biggest contribution to the UK's economy

A total of 27 companies in Yorkshire have been included in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table.

Published this weekend, the 15th Top Track 250 league table ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

Bettys

This year's list sees 27 companies headquartered in Yorkshire make the list, an increase from the 23 included last year.

The companies increased combined sales 16% to £7.5bn and operating profits 10% to £605m, and they employ more than 32,000 people.

The biggest mid-market growth company in Yorkshire is Turner & Townsend. The Leeds-based construction consultancy works across the infrastructure, real estate and natural resources sectors, advising on projects such as Battersea Power Station. It grew sales 17% to £639.9m in 2018, with profits of £53.1m.

Seven entrants from Yorkshire are making their league table debut, including tyre wholesaler Bond International; Doncaster-based halal chicken supplier Iqbal Poultry; and York’s Vetpartners, which supports more than 400 veterinary clinics across the UK.

Keepmoat

The companies in Yorkshire appear with businesses from around the UK, including Dr Martens, Fat Face, Mountain Warehouse and David Lloyd Leisure.

The Top Track 250 is sponsored by Grant Thornton and Lloyds Banking Group, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Rachel Engwell, Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, the title sponsor of the league table, praised the companies for their performance: "Whilst the headwinds of political and economic uncertainty have been a consistent feature of the UK economy over the past year, mid-market firms have continued to prove their resilience. They’ve demonstrated their adaptability to uncertain times and found opportunities for growth, both at home and abroad.”

Ordered by county and rank, here are the mid-market private growth companies in Yorkshire:

Caddick

Turner & Townsend - 5th (19 last year)

Keepmoat Homes - 8th (18th last year)

Andrew Marr International - 11th (24th last year)

NG Bailey - 16th (28th last year)

MKM Buildings - 38th (62nd last year)

Shepherd Building Group - 56th (new entry)

Barrett Steel - 59th (81st last year)

Cleveland Cable Company - 62nd

Encon - 66th (98th last year)

Hatfields - 67th (new entry)

Lowell Group - 69th (new entry)

Swift Group - 71st (88th last year)

Converse Pharma - 99th (new entry)

PureGym - 108th (137th last year)

John Cotton Group - 117th (new entry)

Caddick Group - 118th (new entry)

Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate - 124th (145th)

Motordepot - 131st (145th)

AESSEAL - 151st (170th last year)

Willerby - 158th (177 last year)

Bond International - 171st

Strata Homes - 184th (202nd last year)

Riverside Motor Group - 216th (new entry)

Iqbal Poultry - 239th (new entry)

GMI Construction Group - 240th (new entry)

BJSS - 248th (new entry)

Vetpartners 250th (new entry)