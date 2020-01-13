Here is why sales with Leeds-based Surgical Innovations have risen

Sales with Leeds-healthcare firm Surgical Innovations rose by 10 per cent following a number of new contracts.

In a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2019, Surgical said that revenue for the full year stood at approximately £10.7m.

Gross margin was within target range and the resulting adjusted profit before tax is anticipated to be in line with market expectations.

A statement said: "In the final quarter of 2019, the Group concluded agreements to extend important contractual relationships including the exclusive manufacture of the Fix-8 device for Advanced Medical Solutions plc until June 2024, and the U.K. exclusive distribution of the Dexter robot for Distalmotion SA until October 2022.

"The Group continued to be cash generative and the Board has elected to repay £1.0m of term loan in advance of the due date from available cash resources. The closing net cash balances of the Group stood at approximately £0.5m at the year end."