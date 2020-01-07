Here is why the firm behind Roxy Ball Room in Leeds is set to expand

Bar entertainment chain Roxy Leisure is set to open more outlets after it received a £7.5m investment.

Roxy, which has two sites in Leeds and is looking to open a new bar in Sheffield, has been invested in by Foresight Group.

The sites provide a range of entertainment facilities including pool tables, ping-pong, bowling, shuffleboard, mini-golf, arcade gaming and karaoke.

The investment will be used in part as growth capital, supporting the company’s expansion into additional locations across the UK with multiple openings planned in 2020, including Birmingham early in the New Year and second venues in Manchester and Nottingham.

Rob Jones, director at Foresight, said: “Roxy demonstrates some of the most attractive leisure sector performance metrics we have seen and the growth of the business in recent years has been impressive. The company is well-positioned to accelerate its growth with the additional support and guidance that Foresight will bring. Matt and Ben have built a successful business with a good corporate culture and we look forward to working with them to take Roxy through the next stage of its growth.”

Matt and Ben Jones, founders of Roxy, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Foresight’s experienced investment team, who understood our business quickly and demonstrated a strong appetite to support our plans.”