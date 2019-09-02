Here's the area in Wakefield where more than 200 homes are being built

The house builder Avant Homes has been given the go-ahead on its £60.9m City Fields development, after planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council.

Located off the A6154, the development will lead to the creation of 224 homes. Work is underway on the development, with the first homes due for completion in April 2020.

The building work is expected to take just over three years and will create up to 140 sales and construction jobs. Avant Homes will also contribute £280,000 towards local transport provision and public art.

A spokesman said: "City Fields is one of 13 developments under construction by Avant Homes Yorkshire and its largest to date in Wakefield. Previous successful developments in the area include The Gateway on Bar Lane to the north of the city and Redwood in the nearby village of Crigglestone."

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “We’re very pleased that planning permission has been granted for our City Fields site. It is in a location that is already hugely popular with home buyers and will be a significant development for us boasting our very latest design-led modern family homes and new enhanced specification.

“We’re expecting the development to prove popular with a wide variety of buyers and look forward to unveiling show homes in the new year.”

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is an operating company of the Avant Homes group, one of the biggest private developers of residential property in the UK.