Here's the Yorkshire city where Hollywood Bowl plans to open a new centre in 2020

Hollywood Bowl Group, the UK's largest ten-pin bowling operator, said it had delivered another strong full year performance as it plans to open a new site in Yorkshire.

There are currently three Hollywood Bowls in Yorkshire at sites in Bradford, Leeds and Hull and a new bowling centre will be opening in York in 2020.

The spokesman added:"The new indoor putting concept will be trialled on the first floor, with bowling on the ground floor."

In a trading update, the group said it has continued to make progress with its customer-led strategy, delivering returns from product innovations, new centre openings and its refurbishment and rebrand programme.

The statement added: "Total revenue for the year grew 7.7 per cent with like-for-like revenue growth of 5.5 per cent. The group expects to report profit before tax growth in excess of 10 per cent, slightly ahead of market expectations."

The group said it has maintained its strong financial position and continues to benefit from its "highly cash generative" core business model, combined with returns from its ongoing investment programme.

The statement added: "The board remains committed to investing in the business while considering the appropriate use of surplus capital to enhance shareholder returns. Therefore, in line with the group's capital allocation policy, the board is considering returning additional capital to the group's shareholders. A further update will be given in the Group's results announcement for the year ended September 30 2019, on December 13 2019.

Stephen Burns, the chief executive, said: "I am delighted to report another year of strong financial and operational performance for the Group. Our positive LFL revenue, with growth seen in all revenue streams, is underpinned by the consistent execution of our customer-led strategy. We continue to create value for all of our stakeholders, through the evolution of our great value family entertainment offering and returns generated on our investment in people and centres alike."